Beavers Go Toe-to-Toe with No. 8 Cardinal, Fall Short at 1-0

STANFORD, Calif. – The Oregon State University men’s soccer program withstood a vaunted attack through the majority of the match from defending national champion Stanford on Sunday at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium.

The No. 8-ranked Cardinal (10-2-1, 4-0-1 Pac-12) connected for a second-half goal to send the Beavers (4-9-0, 1-4-0 Pac-12) back to Corvallis empty-handed at 1-0.

“We gave everything we had,” said head coach Steve Simmons. “Our guys left everything on the field and we know that when you play Stanford at their place you have to match them in their spirit.

“That was certainly the case in the first half. We knew we would have to weather the storm, which is what they do to a lot of teams, so you have to bend but don’t break.”

OSU endured a slew of Stanford shots in the first half as the hosts connected for a total of 12 with two on target. The Cardinal also put away nine corner kicks to the visitor’s one as freshman Gage Rogers (Gilbert, Ariz.) kept the score even heading into the intermission with a pair of saves.

Stanford notched the only goal of the game in the 65th minute after Tomas Hilliard-Arce took a ball in from the sideline from Tanner Beason and headed a shot to the back post past Rogers.

The Cardinal kept the pressure up through the remainder of the game, prompting three point-blank shots in the span of 10 seconds in the 81st minute and all of which were saved by Rogers who finished with a new career-high eight on the day.

The Beavers had two more shots and corner kicks following Stanford’s goal, but couldn’t find an opening past Nico Corti as the hosts took the 1-0 decision.

“At the end of the day, I thought the guys deserved something out of this game,” added Simmons. “I couldn’t be more proud of them. I think the energy and the will makes up for a lot of it.

“We’re excited to get another crack at them next week.”

Oregon State returns to Paul Lorenz Field on Thursday, October 19, when California pays a visit to Corvallis. The game will broadcast live on the Pac-12 Networks with kickoff set for 3 p.m. PT.