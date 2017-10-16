Beavers Battle, Come Up Short against Buffaloes

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State University football program took on Colorado on Saturday afternoon for the homecoming game at Reser Stadium. The Beavers (1-6, 0-4 Pac-12) fell 36-33 to the Buffaloes (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) after a back-and-forth affair.

Ryan Nall led the ground attack with 172 yards and three touchdowns, moving into the 11th spot on OSU’s career rushing yards list by surpassing both Terron Ward (2011-14) and Ken Carpenter (1946-49) with 1,919. Nall also tied Sam Baker (1950-52) on the school career rushing touchdown list with 23.

Darell Garretson finished with 289 yards through the air, finding eight different receivers on the day as Timmy Hernandez led the team with 65 yards on seven catches.

The Beavers put points on the board on every drive in the first half as Nall punched his fifth touchdown of the year from four yards out at 8:59 remaining in the opening quarter to start the scoring.

Jordan Choukair went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts in the first half to keep the Beavers ahead of the Buffaloes as the Poway, Calif., native booted the ball from 32, 37, 20 and 31 yards out..

Garretson found five different receivers for 165 total yards, connecting with Jordan Villamin for 38 yards on a trick play during Oregon State’s second drive to set up Choukair’s first field goal. Garretson also found Trevon Bradford for 41 yards at the end of the first quarter to help lead up to Choukair’s second field goal.

The Beavers went into halftime up 19-14 over the Buffs.

Nall surpassed Ward on the career rushing yards list late in the third quarter with a 19-yard run with just over one minute remaining. The Sandy, Ore., native capped off Oregon State’s drive with a 13-yard touchdown run for his second score of the game to give the Beavers a 26-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

Keeping his momentum on OSU’s following drive, Nall steamrolled for 14 yards just past the six-minute mark of the fourth quarter to put the junior ahead of Carpenter on the career rushing yards leaderboard. Nall capped the drive with his third touchdown of the day from four yards out with 4:22 remaining in the game to put Oregon State back ahead at 33-29.

Colorado put the pressure on with a touchdown at the 1:34 mark of the fourth quarter and the final OSU drive ended on a 52-yard field goal attempt that fell short for the 36-33 final.

Oregon State is back in action on Thursday, October 26, when Stanford pays a visit to Reser Stadium. The game will broadcast live on ESPN with kickoff set for 6 p.m. PT.