School Board To Do Nationwide Search For New Superintendent

The Klamath County School Board is taking its search for the next superintendent nationwide. The board is committed to following a specific procedure to ensure the new leader of the Klamath County School District is the best person for the job.

“We’re systematically searching for the best candidate,” said Board Chairman John Rademacher. “It’s going to be a challenge.”

Last month Superintendent Greg Thede announced his plan to retire, finishing his 42-year career at the end of June. At the October school board meeting on Thursday and the district administrators meeting Friday, Rademacher outlined the plans for how the board will find the next superintendent.

The district will use a superintendent search firm to help decide on priorities and find candidates, searching both locally and nationally. The five-member school board also will ask the public for what it wants in a superintendent and form a search committee made up of the board, KCSD staff and members of the public.

Rademacher outlined a calendar for the procedure, emphasizing it is not set in stone.

In October and November, the board will choose a superintendent search firm. In November and December, the board and search firm will hold meetings for the community to voice its opinion.

“During these public meetings, you will be asked to give your input,” Rademacher said. “What qualifications and qualities do you want to see in the next superintendent?”

In December the board will ask for applications for the superintendent search committee, forming that committee by the end of the year.

In December and January the superintendent search firm will develop a job posting based on the information from the public meetings and the school board’s input. In January and February the superintendent search committee will screen applications, with the committee and the board beginning to narrow down candidates and interview them by February and March.

In March, the candidates will be narrowed down to a final three of four. Only then will the candidates’ names and backgrounds be made public. Then there will be more in-depth interviews and site visits.