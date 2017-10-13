Oregon State Suffers 2-0 Setback at Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. – The Oregon State University men’s soccer program opened up a two-game road trip to the Golden State against Cal on Thursday afternoon at Edwards Stadium, but suffered a 2-0 defeat behind two second-half goals.

“We’re disappointed, especially after we started so well,” said head coach Steve Simmons. “I thought we were aggressive, which is what we wanted to be on the road and we put in a lot of work.

“We have to convert when we create the chances that we did against a team like Cal, who will often have momentum swings. They are very good at creating pressure when they have the ball, and we didn’t do our part when we had the chances while they did. We’ll regroup and get ready for Sunday.”

Both sides played to a 0-0 draw after the first 45 minutes of game time with the Beavers (4-8-0, 1-3-0 Pac-12) owning a lead on shots with six to the Golden Bears’ (8-3-0, 3-1-0 Pac-12) two.

Cal struck first in the 59th minute after a play-in to the left side of the six-yard box bounced between one Golden Bear attacker and one Beaver defender, as Samuel Ebstein finished the look at point-blank range for a 1-0 lead.

Oregon State had plenty of opportunities to bury the equalizer, most notably one attempt from senior Jordan Jones (Pacific Grove, Calif.) whose close-range attempt was stopped by Drake Callender in the net. Callendar made five total saves on the day against the Beavers.

The Golden Bears doubled their lead in the 74th minute following the sudden stop on Jones’ attempt as the hosts sprinted down the field for the counterattack and Jose Carerra-Garcia found Simon Lekressner on the right wing inside the box about 15 yards out. Lekressner summarily placed the shot into the lower left slot for the 2-0 advantage.

OSU upped the pressure through the remainder of the match but couldn’t find purchase as Cal took the 2-0 win.

Oregon State will remain in California over the weekend and will take on No. 8 Stanford on Sunday, October 15, with kickoff set for 11 a.m. PT. The contest between the Beavers and the Cardinal will broadcast live on the Pac-12 Networks.

