Gov Brown Secures Two New Japanese Businesses

(Salem, OR) — Today while in Japan on Oregon’s annual trade mission to Asia, Governor Kate Brown announced two new Japanese companies that are signing on as partners at the new Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center (OMIC) in Columbia County, Oregon.

In a meeting with OSG Tools in Tokyo, the company committed to be the first major tenant at the Center that is now under development in Scappoose, Oregon. OSG Tools will become a member of OMIC and is exploring constructing their own facility on a site adjacent to the OMIC building.

Governor Brown also met with Mitsubishi Material and Tools, and the company committed to become a member of OMIC and will conduct research and development activities at the Center.

“This collaborative approach to applied research and advanced manufacturing offers exciting new opportunities for both Japan and Oregon and helps create jobs in our rural areas,” said Governor Brown. “These companies could invest anywhere, but the unique opportunity we’ve created with OMIC, and the relationships we’ve built in Japan through trade missions like this, makes Oregon their clear choice.”

OMIC creates a collaborative environment bringing together the manufacturing industry, higher education and government in partnerships to develop new tools, techniques, and technologies to address manufacturing challenges through applied research and advanced technical training.

Oregon public sector partners include Business Oregon, Oregon Tech, Portland State University, Portland Community College, and Oregon State University. Current manufacturing partners include The Boeing Company, Vigor, Daimler Trucks, Hangsterfer’s Laboratories, Blount International, Silver Eagle Manufacturing, and ATI Materials, in addition to OSG Tools and Mitsubishi.