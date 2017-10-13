Beavers Participate in PAC-12 Media Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – The Pac-12 Conference held its annual Men’s Basketball Media Day on Thursday at the Pac-12 Studios, and head coach Wayne Tinkle, junior forward Drew Eubanks and junior guard Stephen Thompson Jr. were there to represent Oregon State.



What’s it going to take to get your team back to where you were a couple of years ago?

WAYNE TINKLE: “I think maturity. We still – even though these guys are the main group, our first recruiting class are now juniors, they’re still relatively inexperienced, even though they’ve got a lot of minutes last year. So we’ve got to continue to grow.



“I made the point earlier in the studio that we’ve got to understand that we can’t win individually. It’s got to be a collective effort. I think with having Tres back, I know the cohesiveness between he and Drew and Stevie and Big G and Kendal, when he’s on the floor, everybody really raises their level of focus, of toughness, hunger. So we’re hoping that will bring some of that out of some of these other guys.



“Then Ethan Thompson is a kid that has been a leader his whole life. He’s not afraid to get vocal. First couple of practices in prep for our Spain trip, he was getting after some guys for being a little loose with the ball or maybe not getting back in defensive transition. We need him to continue to be vocal. I know we’ve got three or four guys that are capable of being vocal leaders, and I think we just need those game reps to bring that out as we move forward.”



What do you think of the conference this year?

WAYNE TINKLE: “It’s going to be interesting. There are obviously a few teams that everybody knows. They’ve got a ton of talent. And, boy, I think after that there’s teams that can finish in any order. I think it’s going to be very, very competitive from top to bottom.



“I just know that we’re excited about the group that we have and hopefully can use the preseason to prepare us so that we can get back to where we were three and two years ago, trying to compete in the top half to get to the postseason.”