Oregon State Heads South for Two-Game Road Swing

Up Next

- The Beavers will travel south for the third week of Pac-12 play for a two-game road swing starting with California

- The contest will take place on Thursday, October 12, with kickoff set for 4 p.m. PT

Follow Along

- The contest will broadcast live on the Pac-12 Networks with Rich Cellini and Kelly Gray on the call

- Live stats are available on the men’s soccer schedule page on OSUBeavers.com

- Live Twitter updates will be available @BeaverMSoccer

Series Histories

- This will be the 46th meeting between Oregon State and California

- The Beavers are 12-28-5 all-time against the Golden Bears

- OSU defeated Cal 1-0 in the second meeting of 2016 thanks to Timmy Mueller‘s goal and took a 2-2 draw in the first meeting behind goals from Nathan Braaten and Sam Tweeton

- Oregon State has taken a decision against California in five of the last six meetings for a 3-1-2 record with the lone loss coming in the second meeting in 2015

- The Beavers are 5-8-3 against the Golden Bears with Simmons as the bench boss

Simmons vs. the Pac-12

- This will be the ninth year Coach Simmons has taken on the Pac-12

- Simmons owns a 21-52-10 record against conference foes since 2009

Scouting Report

- The Golden Bears opened up the conference schedule with wins over UCLA (2-0) and San Diego State (1-0) before suffering a 3-0 loss to Stanford

- California went 6-1 in the month of September with the lone loss coming to Creighton on Sept. 3

- Cal broke into the rankings for the first time in 2017 last week at No. 24 before suffering the loss to the Cardinal

- 10 Golden Bears have recorded a point so far in 2017 with junior Shinya Kadono leading the way with 10 points all on five goals

- Redshirt-senior Jose Carerra-Garcia is close behind with nine points on two goals and five assists, while senior Paul Salcedo-Borrego coming in as the last multi-goal scorer with three

- Senior Ugo Rebecchini is second on the team with three helpers, while junior Samuel Ebstein owns a pair of assists to go with his lone goal

- Sophomore Drake Callender has started nine of Cal’s match in the box and owns a 6-3 record behind a 1.09 GAA with 44 saves for a .825 save percentage

- As a team, California is near even on shots at 117 while opponents own108 on the year

- The Golden Bears are also near even on corners with 44 to opponent’s 49

- Cal is more disciplined than the opposition in fouls at 106 to 128

Last Time Out

- The Beavers recorded their first conference win of the year with a 2-0 decision over San Diego State on October 8

- Don Tchilao and Jordan Jones teamed up for the goal in the win

- Tchilao took a long through-ball from Eric Diaz on the right wing and put away his second goal of the year from 10 yards out in the 29th minute

- Jones took a cross from Michael Swift on the left post and toed his third score of the season in the 59th minute from six yards out

Super Seniors

- The senior class of Jordan Jones, Jaime Miralles, Timmy Mueller, Jalen Markey and Sam Tweeton have combined for 309 career appearances on the pitch, including Miralles’ time at Vermont

- Jones has 68 appearances for OSU, followed by 63 from Mueller, 63 for Miralles (OSU and UVM), 60 for Markey and 55 for Tweeton

- Mueller and Jones have contributed the most points, as Jones has 26 goals and six assists, while Mueller owns 23 goals and eight assists for 112 total points

- Markey is the resident ironman after accumulating 5,265 minutes in his 60 career appearances and has played a full 90+ minutes in 54 games over the course of his career at OSU

Fun Facts

- Seniors Jordan Jones and Timmy Mueller, along with freshman Joe Hafferty, are the only active Beavers whose first career goal came as game-winners

- Hafferty fired off the final goal in a 3-2 win over UC Riverside on Sept. 3

- Jones buried the first goal of a 2-0 win over UW-Milwaukee on Sept. 5, 2014, while Mueller made a splash with the second goal of a 3-1 win over Evansville on Aug. 29, 2014

- Gage Rogers became the first true freshman since 2014 to post a clean sheet in his first career start in the 2-0 win over [17/-] Pacific on Sept. 22

- Nolan Wirth was the last true freshman to accomplish the feat, doing so in a 1-0 win over UCF on Aug. 31, 2014 and needing only two saves

- Pablo Gatinois became the second Oregon State true freshman in 2017 to post a clean sheet in his first career start, the first time that has happened in a game during Simmons’ tenure

- The decision over Pacific on Sept. 22 was the second win in 2017 over a ranked opponent prior to the start of the Pac-12 schedule

- OSU last defeated two ranked opponents before the start of conference play in 2004, besting No. 21 Rhode Island (3-0) and No. 25 St. Bonaventure (2-1, OT) during the campaign

Transfer Market

- Oregon State has had success with transfers over the last few seasons

- Miralles played a big role for the Beavers in 2016 as he tallied one goal and four helpers.

- Matthias Binder is a fresh transfer for 2017 as he made 35 appearances for UW-Milwaukee in two years and posted two goals and four assists in over 2,600 minutes

- Michael Swift is another new transfer, coming from Clemson where he made 17 appearances as a freshman for the Tigers in 2016

Beavers in the Pros

- Oregon State has produced a number of outstanding professional players in recent seasons

- Danny Mwanga was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 MLS Draft, before Khiry Shelton was selected second overall in 2016

- The list of current Beavers in the pros:

- Khiry Shelton – New York City FC

- Alan Gordon – LA Galaxy

- Emery Welshman – Real Salt Lake

- Robbie Findley – Rayo OKC (NASL)

- Danny Mwanga – Ottawa Fury (NASL)

- Will Seymore – Whitecaps FC 2 (USL Pro)

- Matt Bersano – Seattle Sounders FC 2 (USL)

- Tyler Back – Rovaniemen Palloseura (Finnish Veikkausliiga)

- Mikhail Doholis – Kitsap Pumas (PDL)