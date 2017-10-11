Man Arrested for Murder of Missing Woman

Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) detectives have arrested a local man for the murder of a women reported missing in the Montague area on October 5, 2017. On October 10, 2017, SCSO’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) investigators found a body of a female adult in a remote area of the county and later positively identified her as Ms. Katrina Leigh Eblen, 24, of Montague. According to a family member, Ms. Eblen was last seen at about 11:00 p.m. on October 3, 2017 in the Montague area. After a SCSO deputy took the initial missing person’s report on October 5th, SCSO’s MCU detectives began an exhaustive investigation into Ms. Eblen’s disappearance and developed a series of investigative leads that led them to an area where Ms. Eblen’s body was suspected to be hidden.

During the MCU’s investigation, a person of interest, Mr. Jere Thomas Ramey, 26, of Montague was identified and interviewed by detectives. After Ms. Eblen’s body was recovered and positively identified, Mr. Ramey was located and questioned by detectives. Mr. Ramey was subsequently arrested on October 10th at 6:41 p.m. for the murder of Ms. Eblen. Mr. Ramey was booked by SCSO detectives at the Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka. Mr. Ramey is being held on the murder charge with bail set at $1,000,000.00. He will be arraigned for the murder charge within the next 48 hours.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “A forensic autopsy will be conducted this week to help investigators determine the cause and manner of death in this case. I would like to take this opportunity to thank SCSO’s MCU investigators, our forensic technician, and Chief Deputy Coroner for working tirelessly and rapidly to resolve the preliminary stage of this major case. The SCSO’s Search and Rescue Team, its Coordinator, and SAR volunteers also assisted with the remote search, playing a viable on-scene role. The Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office also provided support. On behalf of the men and women of the Department, I would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the victim, her family, friends, and especially her children in the aftermath of her tragic death. This case is still under investigation and anyone with information about Katrina’s disappearance or recent activities is urged to contact the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”