Fire Precaution Levels Lowered To IFPL 1

Beginning the morning of Wednesday, October 11, the Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) will be reduced to Level 1 due to changing weather conditions on lands under the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership.

With IFPL levels dropping, firewood cutting is now allowed in accordance with agency permits. It is the responsibility of firewood cutters to ensure that they are operating within the terms of their permit, including observing current IFPL levels. More information regarding IFPL levels can be found at: http://scofmp.org/ifpls.shtml.

The only Lakeview District BLM lands not included in this are those within the Klamath Falls Resource Area west of Langell Valley. This area is under the protection of the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), which remains under regulated use. For information on specific restrictions in areas under ODF’s fire protection, please visit http://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Fire/Pages/Restrictions.aspx.

Although fire danger is decreasing, conditions are still dry due to ongoing drought combined with below-normal precipitation this summer and fall. Due to these conditions the agencies of the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership ask the public to be careful with anything that can throw a spark.

The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership is an interagency fire management program that provides comprehensive wildland fire service to south central Oregon and northwest Nevada. The partnership strives to achieve a more efficient, effective and integrated interagency fire management program for all participating agencies on the lands administered and protected by each agency.

Participating agencies include: Fremont-Winema National Forest, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District, Sheldon-Hart Mountain and Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complexes, Crater Lake National Park and Klamath-Lake District Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF).

For more information, contact Fire Information Officer Sarah Saarloos with the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership at 541-219-0515 or ssaarloos@fs.fed.us.

Daily prescribed/wildfire information, maps and social media links can be found at SCOFMP Blog: http://bit.ly/2sK5YHY.

###