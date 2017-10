The Klamath County Museum will host a field trip to examine local geology formations. This trip will be offered Saturday, October 14th from 9am-noon.

Participants will be able to gather a small number of rocks for personal collections. Space is limited, and preregistration is required. The outing will involve a strenuous walk over difficult terrain, so dress accordingly.

For more information and registration contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.