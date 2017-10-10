Eastern Oregon Snaps Lady Owls Four Game Win Streak

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Lady Owls battled against the Cascade Conference’s top team the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers, coming out on the tough end of a 2-0 result Saturday afternoon at the Oregon Tech Soccer Field as EOU remains perfect in CCC play at 6-0 and 7-2-1 overall.

Following a tightly contested first half that saw limited looks on frame, the Mountaineers broke through in the 69th minute with a goal by Nan Kiebert. As the Owls pressed forward EOU was able to pick up the insurance goal in the 79th minute by Taylor Boyer and then held onto their lead for the win.

“The team fought hard against the #1 team in the conference, and the game truly lived up the #1/#2 matchup of the day. I hope the fans see that this groups had the potential to be very special as we move forward. I am proud of their efforts, it just wasn’t quite enough today. But our team needs to know that their efforts are paying off and each day they continue to get better.”

The loss drops the Owls to 6-5 overall and 4-2 in conference play.

Oregon Tech will head to Washington next weekend to take on Evergreen State and Northwest in a very important set of games to hold onto a top spot in conference play.