SCOFMP: 405 Acre Lakeview Prescribed Fire Successful

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – A successful day of prescribed fire was accomplished yesterday on the Lakeview Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest with 405 acres treated in the Burnt Willow project area located 6 miles east of Lakeview.

Fire managers are preparing to continue the prescribed burning operation tomorrow in the Burnt Creek area if weather conditions permit, with a plan for 157 acres of accomplishment for the day.

Smoke may be visible to residents and visitors in the Lakeview area. Prescribed fires on are public lands is part of the continued commitment to protect communities and natural resources from wildfires.

This type of fuels treatment is conducted during very specific conditions, factoring in fuel moisture, temperature, wind speed and direction, and a favorable weather forecast over several days. The prescribed fire is applied along unit boundaries and creeps along the forest floor, removing brush and wood debris to help reduce the risk of wildfire.

Prescribed burns can help decrease the threat of high-intensity, high-severity wildfires; reduce the risk of insect and disease outbreak; recycle nutrients that increase soil productivity; and improve wildlife habitat.

The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership is an interagency fire management program that provides comprehensive wildland fire service to south central Oregon and northwest Nevada. The partnership strives to achieve a more efficient, effective and integrated interagency fire management program for all participating agencies on the lands administered and protected by each agency.

Participating agencies include: Fremont-Winema National Forest, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District, Sheldon-Hart Mountain and Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complexes, Crater Lake National Park and Klamath-Lake District Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF).

For more information, contact Fire Information Officer Sarah Saarloos with the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership at 541-219-0515 or ssaarloos@fs.fed.us.

Daily prescribed/wildfire information, maps and social media links can be found at SCOFMP Blog: http://bit.ly/2sK5YHY

