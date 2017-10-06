  • Home > 
  • Announcements > 
  • Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser – Henley High School Cheer

Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser – Henley High School Cheer

download
2017/10/06

 

Klamath County youth Cheer will be performing at Henley High school tomorrow, Saturday, October 7th, during halftime at the football game. 

October is breast cancer awareness month and coach Jessica Phelps is recently recovering from breast cancer. The girls are trying to raise over $1,000 for breast cancer testing and treatment in the Klamath Basin. 

They will be selling bracelets and raffle tickets and 100% of the proceeds will be donated. The girls will be dressed head to toe in pink to show their support. 

Local businesses around the basin are sponsoring this event. The sponsors include: 

Euphoria Hair and Nail Salon 

Nibbley’s Cafe 

Trekker Designs 

Eddie’s Great Outdoors 

Tiny Tots 

Steel Sensations 

Webb Asphalt

Rogue Pressure Washing 

Play House Tavern 

Dutch Bros 

Starbucjs 

Advanced Chiropractic 

 For more information call 541-281-6133





Multimedia