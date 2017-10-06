Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser – Henley High School Cheer

Klamath County youth Cheer will be performing at Henley High school tomorrow, Saturday, October 7th, during halftime at the football game.

October is breast cancer awareness month and coach Jessica Phelps is recently recovering from breast cancer. The girls are trying to raise over $1,000 for breast cancer testing and treatment in the Klamath Basin.

They will be selling bracelets and raffle tickets and 100% of the proceeds will be donated. The girls will be dressed head to toe in pink to show their support.

Local businesses around the basin are sponsoring this event. The sponsors include:

Euphoria Hair and Nail Salon

Nibbley’s Cafe

Trekker Designs

Eddie’s Great Outdoors

Tiny Tots

Steel Sensations

Webb Asphalt

Rogue Pressure Washing

Play House Tavern

Dutch Bros

Starbucjs

Advanced Chiropractic

For more information call 541-281-6133