Bohman Leads Owls Past Wolves to Kick-Off CCC Road Trip

College Place, Wash. –Chase Bohman had 15 kills in leading Oregon Tech (6-9, 4-6 CCC) past the Lady Wolves of Walla Walla (1-15, 0-12 CCC) Thursday night in a Cascade Conference match-up.

The matched opened with a kill down the middle from Morgan Doyle to put Walla Walla up 1-0. Oregon Tech answered right back, going on a 4-0 to take the lead. The Lady Wolves tied things back up, and the scoring got tight as the Owls and the Lady Wolves matched each other point for point. A kill by Lauren Barlow sparked the Lady Wolves onto a 5-1 run and put them up 12-8. The Owls came right back and tied the match 12-12 after an error by Walla Walla. Oregon Tech continued to carry that momentum all the way to a 16-14 lead before the Lady Wolves called a timeout. Faryn Case put down a kill for the Owls to give them a three-point lead. Walla Walla responded, and a kill from Lauren Barlow tied the match back up 18-18. Unfazed, the Owls jumped back ahead and a kill from Chase Bohman ended the set 25-21 in favor of Oregon Tech.

A block from Caldora Blackburn and Sarah Halversen put the Lady Wolves up 6-4 as the second set started to swing in favor of Walla Walla. Moments later, Blackburn nailed a putback to put WWU up 8-4. The Lady Wolves got all the way out to a 12-4 lead before a kill from Oregon Tech’s Bohman ended the run. Walla Walla responded with a big block from Jenn Bosler and Morgan Doyle put Walla Walla up 15-7. Slowly, the Owls worked themselves back into the match, and another kill by Oregon Tech’s Bohman put them within three points, down only 20-17. Walla Walla remained composed, and up 24-22 Doyle and Bosler reject an attack by Oregon Tech, giving the Lady Wolves the second set.

Oregon Tech came out with a burst of energy in the third set, taking a 5-2 lead. The Wolves responded by tying the match up 5-5. The Owls started on a long run, and a kill by Cheyanne Laber put them up 17-7. The Wolves were unable to contain the Owls, and a kill by Whitney Webster ended the set 25-9 and put Oregon Tech up 2-1 in the match.

Lauren Barlow slammed down a kill on the left side to make the score 4-3 in favor of Oregon Tech. The Owls maintained their close lead on the Wolves through the early stages of the set. A kill from Bailey Nelson expanded the lead to 12-8 over the Lady Wolves and prompted a timeout. Walla Walla stormed back and tied the set at 15-15 after an Owls attack error. Momentum swung back to Oregon Tech as they continued to pound the Wolves with attacks from Bohman and Webster. The match ended when Bailey Nelson launched an attack on the left side that found the ground and gave Oregon Tech the fourth and final set 25-20.

The Owls will next play at No.14 Eastern Oregon on Friday in La Grande, Ore. before wrapping-up the three game road trip at No. 8 College of Idaho on Saturday in Caldwell, Id.