Oregon State Returns to Lorenz to Host UCLA

Up Next

- The Beavers return to Paul Lorenz Field to take on UCLA in the second Pac-12 game of the year

- The contest will take place on Thursday, October 5, with kickoff set for 4 p.m. PT

Follow Along

- The contest will broadcast live on the Pac-12 Networks with Rich Burk and Cobi Jones on the call

- Live stats are available on the men’s soccer schedule page on OSUBeavers.com

- Live Twitter updates will be available @BeaverMSoccer

Series Histories

- This will be the 40th meeting between UCLA and Oregon State

- The Beavers are 5-31-3 all-time against the Bruins

- OSU has lost to UCLA in three straight contests dating back to 2015

- The last win came on Oct. 2, 2015, in Corvallis after the Beavers got the golden goal from Timmy Mueller in the 101st minute of the match

- Oregon State is 1-12-3 against UCLA since Steve Simmons took over in 2009

Simmons vs. the Pac-12

- This will be the ninth year Coach Simmons has taken on the Pac-12

- Simmons owns a 20-51-10 record against conference foes since 2009

- Against UCLA, OSU suffered six straight losses from 2010 to 2012 for the longest losing streak with Simmons as the bench boss

- The Beavers defeated the Bruins in 2015, took one draw in 2009 and two draws in 2013 for the four decisions since Simmons took over

Scouting Report

- The Bruins started the year ranked No. 21 in the United Soccer Coaches poll and climbed as high as No. 15 the week of Aug. 29, but fell to No. 25 following the loss to Maryland and dropped out the next week after the loss to Georgetown

- UCLA is 3-5 on the year but 0-2 in Pac-12 play after dropping a 2-0 decision to California and a 1-0 decision to Stanford last week

- Redshirt-senior Brian Iloski leads the way with five goals on 15 shots, while freshman Santiago Herrera is the only other Bruin with multiple goals, owning two on the year

- Junior Erik Holt owns three points behind one goal and one helper, while redshirt-sophomore Blayne Martinez has one on the year

- Sophomore Kevin Silva has started every game in net for UCLA, amassing a 3-5 record behind a 1.73 GAA and 24 saves for a .632 save percentage

- The Bruins own a 5-3 win over San Francisco, a 1-0 win over UNLV and a 2-1 win over CSUN on the year so far

- UCLA has been shutout four times in 2017, against Georgetown (L, 1-0), Clemson (L, 3-0), California (L, 2-0) and Stanford (L, 1-0)

- As a team, the Bruins have outshot the opposition 88-84, but have surrendered 14 goals while scoring 10

Last Time Out

- The Beavers fell in the Pac-12 opener on the road 2-1 to [17/-] Washington on Sunday, Oct. 1, at Husky Soccer Stadium

- Don Tchilao opened up the scoring for OSU only 23 seconds into the second half, taking a throw-in from Loke Strenov, sprinting down the right side of the pitch and finishing the run by slotting the shot past Saif Kerawala

- Oregon State had two team saves, the first in the 54th minute thanks to Eric Diaz and the second from Sam Tweeton in the 67th minute

- Jordan Jones had two opportunities to tie the match with brilliant bicycle kicks, but the first in the 82nd minute hit the post while the second in the 88th minute caromed off the top of the crossbar

Super Seniors

- The senior class of Jordan Jones, Jaime Miralles, Timmy Mueller, Jalen Markey and Sam Tweeton have combined for 303 career appearances on the pitch, including Miralles’ time at Vermont

- Jones has 66 appearances for OSU, followed by 63 from Mueller, 62 for Miralles (OSU and UVM), 59 for Markey and 53 for Tweeton

- Mueller and Jones have contributed the most points, as Jones has 25 goals and six assists, while Mueller owns 23 goals and eight assists for 110 total points

- Markey is the resident ironman after accumulating 5,249 minutes in his 59 career appearances and has played a full 90+ minutes in 54 games over the course of his career at OSU

Fun Facts

- Seniors Jordan Jones and Timmy Mueller, along with freshman Joe Hafferty, are the only active Beavers whose first career goal came as game-winners

- Hafferty fired off the final goal in a 3-2 win over UC Riverside on Sept. 3

- Jones buried the first goal of a 2-0 win over UW-Milwaukee on Sept. 5, 2014, while Mueller made a splash with the second goal of a 3-1 win over Evansville on Aug. 29, 2014

- Gage Rogers became the first true freshman since 2014 to post a clean sheet in his first career start in the 2-0 win over [17/-] Pacific on Sept. 22

- Nolan Wirth was the last true freshman to accomplish the feat, doing so in a 1-0 win over UCF on Aug. 31, 2014 and needing only two saves

- The decision over Pacific on Sept. 22 was the second win in 2017 over a ranked opponent prior to the start of the Pac-12 schedule

- OSU last defeated two ranked opponents before the start of conference play in 2004, besting No. 21 Rhode Island (3-0) and No. 25 St. Bonaventure (2-1, OT) during the campaign

Transfer Market

- Oregon State has had success with transfers over the last few seasons

- Miralles played a big role for the Beavers in 2016 as he tallied one goal and four helpers.

- Matthias Binder is a fresh transfer for 2017 as he made 35 appearances for UW-Milwaukee in two years and posted two goals and four assists in over 2,600 minutes

- Michael Swift is another new transfer, coming from Clemson where he made 17 appearances as a freshman for the Tigers in 2016

Beavers in the Pros

- Oregon State has produced a number of outstanding professional players in recent seasons

- Danny Mwanga was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 MLS Draft, before Khiry Shelton was selected second overall in 2016

- The list of current Beavers in the pros:

- Khiry Shelton – New York City FC

- Alan Gordon – LA Galaxy

- Emery Welshman – Real Salt Lake

- Robbie Findley – Rayo OKC (NASL)

- Danny Mwanga – Ottawa Fury (NASL)

- Will Seymore – Whitecaps FC 2 (USL Pro)

- Matt Bersano – Seattle Sounders FC 2 (USL)

- Tyler Back – Rovaniemen Palloseura (Finnish Veikkausliiga)

- Mikhail Doholis – Kitsap Pumas (PDL)