25th Annual Trick-or-Treat and Haunted House – Oregon Tech

Oregon Tech will be hosting their 25th annual Trick-or-Treat and Haunted House Saturday, October 28th, at the residence Hall on the Oregon Tech Campus.

This event will begin at 6:30pm until 9:00pm and is open to the public.

This event will feature two scary haunted houses, two wicked scary haunted houses, a pumpkin patch with non-frightening activities for children, and Trick-or-Treat way.

Admission is free, this it’s strongly encouraged to bring a donation of either cash or a non-perishable food item to benefit the local Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank.

For more information and volunteer questions please contact the Oregon Tech Campus.