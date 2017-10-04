White, Flowers, and Schreder Chosen for State Resource Leadership Program

The recently organized REAL (Resource Education & Ag Leadership) Oregon program announced today the selection of 30 natural resource professionals from throughout the state to its inaugural class.
The individuals were selected from a large pool of applicants and reflect a diversity of resource producers, agri-businesses, advocacy organizations, and government agencies.
Bill Buhrig, with Simplot Food Group and Board Chair for REAL Oregon, said the response to the program has been overwhelming. “We knew there was a need for a program like this, but to have more than 30 applicants in the first year exceeded our expectations and is a good indicator that a program like this is long overdue,” said Buhrig.
Oregon is modeling its program after a similar program in Idaho.
“Leadership Idaho Ag is currently preparing for its 38th class so we know this can work and be sustainable,” said Buhrig.
REAL Oregon is a collaboration of industry and other groups throughout the state that have recognized the importance of developing and grooming natural resource leaders now and in the future. In addition to networking opportunities and learning more about the state, the program will bring current and future leaders together from agriculture, fishing, and forestry sectors in a series of 5 statewide sessions starting in November.
The annual leadership development program will expose this cross-section of representatives to the diversity of Oregon’s geography, economy, and cultures through training in board governance, communication skills, conflict resolution, government interaction, public policy work, critical thinking, media relations, professional presentations, public speaking, relationship building and other areas.
Class 1 includes 10 individuals directly involved in production agriculture, 3 involved in timber production and forestry, 11 from agri-businesses or natural resource organizations and 6 from local, state and federal agencies.
“We have participants from all corners of the state and I couldn’t be more pleased with the quality of applicants,” said Greg Addington, the REAL Oregon Program Director. “We couldn’t have a better group of people to get this program started. Oregon’s natural resource industries will be the beneficiaries of this effort in the near future.”
According to Addington, Class 1 will conclude in March of 2018 and recruitment for Class 2 will be underway in the coming months. For updates and additional information, visit www.realoregon.net.
REAL (Resource Education & Ag Leadership) Oregon Class 1
Northwest /Willamette Valley – 20 participants
Dylan Branch
Riddell Farm — Monmouth
Kent Burkholder
Burkholder Farms — Albany
Doug Grott
Wilbur Ellis — Corvallis
Stuart Butsch
USDA/FSA — Salem
Rick Jones
Cascade Timber Consulting– Sweet Home
Lauren Lucht
Northwest Transplants — Molalla
Andrea Krahmer
Northwest Farm Credit Services — Salem
Erick Garman
Oregon Department of Agriculture — Portland
Nolan Sundberg
Northwest Farm Credit Services — Eugene
Macey Wessels
Barenbrug USA — Scio
Jeff Fox
Wilco Hazelnut, LLC — Aurora
Christina Higby
Oregon Department of Agriculture — Stayton
Matt Mattioda
Miller Timber Services — Albany
Lauren Smith
Oregon Water Resource Congress — Salem
Karl Dettwyler
Blue Line Farms — Silverton
Jenny Freeborn
Pacific Risk Management– Rickreall
Helle Ruddenklau
Ruddenklau Farms — Amity
Molly McCargar
Pearmine Farms — Gervais
Jacon Taylor
Oregon Farm Bureau — Eugene
Anne Marie Moss
Oregon Farm Bureau — Salem
Eastern/High Desert – 5 participants
Scott White
Klamath Water Users Association– Klamath Falls
Victoria Flowers
Flowers Farms — Midland/Klamath Falls
Susan Doverspike
Doverspike Ranch — Burns
Pete Schreder
OSU Extension — Lakeview
Megan Thompson
Sage Fruit Company — The Dalles
Northeast – 3 participants
Sam Taylor
Pacific Ag — Hermiston
Robert Waldher
Umatilla County — Athena
Tom Demianew
Oregon Department of Agriculture — Pendleton
Southwest – 2 participants
Mark Kincaid
Lone Rock Resources — Roseburg
Kyle Kenagy
Kenagy Cattle Company — Oakland