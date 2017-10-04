White, Flowers, and Schreder Chosen for State Resource Leadership Program

  • Home > 
2017/10/04
By: Claire Beverly (mybasin.com)

 

The recently organized REAL (Resource Education & Ag Leadership) Oregon program announced today the selection of 30 natural resource professionals from throughout the state to its inaugural class. 

The individuals were selected from a large pool of applicants and reflect a diversity of resource producers, agri-businesses, advocacy organizations, and government agencies. 

Bill Buhrig, with Simplot Food Group and Board Chair for REAL Oregon, said the response to the program has been overwhelming. “We knew there was a need for a program like this, but to have more than 30 applicants in the first year exceeded our expectations and is a good indicator that a program like this is long overdue,” said Buhrig. 

Oregon is modeling its program after a similar program in Idaho. 

“Leadership Idaho Ag is currently preparing for its 38th class so we know this can work and be sustainable,” said Buhrig. 

REAL Oregon is a collaboration of industry and other groups throughout the state that have recognized the importance of developing and grooming natural resource leaders now and in the future. In addition to networking opportunities and learning more about the state, the program will bring current and future leaders together from agriculture, fishing, and forestry sectors in a series of 5 statewide sessions starting in November. 

The annual leadership development program will expose this cross-section of representatives to the diversity of Oregon’s geography, economy, and cultures through training in board governance, communication skills, conflict resolution, government interaction, public policy work, critical thinking, media relations, professional presentations, public speaking, relationship building and other areas. 

Class 1 includes 10 individuals directly involved in production agriculture, 3 involved in timber production and forestry, 11 from agri-businesses or natural resource organizations and 6 from local, state and federal agencies. 

“We have participants from all corners of the state and I couldn’t be more pleased with the quality of applicants,” said Greg Addington, the REAL Oregon Program Director. “We couldn’t have a better group of people to get this program started. Oregon’s natural resource industries will be the beneficiaries of this effort in the near future.” 

According to Addington, Class 1 will conclude in March of 2018 and recruitment for Class 2 will be underway in the coming months. For updates and additional information, visit www.realoregon.net. 

REAL (Resource Education & Ag Leadership) Oregon Class 1 
Northwest /Willamette Valley – 20 participants 

Dylan Branch 
Riddell Farm — Monmouth 

Kent Burkholder 
Burkholder Farms — Albany 

Doug Grott 
Wilbur Ellis — Corvallis 

Stuart Butsch 
USDA/FSA — Salem 

Rick Jones 
Cascade Timber Consulting– Sweet Home 

Lauren Lucht 
Northwest Transplants — Molalla 

Andrea Krahmer 
Northwest Farm Credit Services — Salem 

Erick Garman 
Oregon Department of Agriculture — Portland 

Nolan Sundberg 
Northwest Farm Credit Services — Eugene 

Macey Wessels 
Barenbrug USA — Scio 

Jeff Fox 
Wilco Hazelnut, LLC — Aurora 

Christina Higby 
Oregon Department of Agriculture — Stayton 

Matt Mattioda 
Miller Timber Services — Albany 

Lauren Smith 
Oregon Water Resource Congress — Salem 

Karl Dettwyler 
Blue Line Farms — Silverton 

Jenny Freeborn 
Pacific Risk Management– Rickreall 

Helle Ruddenklau 
Ruddenklau Farms — Amity 

Molly McCargar 
Pearmine Farms — Gervais 

Jacon Taylor 
Oregon Farm Bureau — Eugene 

Anne Marie Moss 
Oregon Farm Bureau — Salem 

Eastern/High Desert – 5 participants 

Scott White 
Klamath Water Users Association– Klamath Falls 

Victoria Flowers 
Flowers Farms — Midland/Klamath Falls 

Susan Doverspike 
Doverspike Ranch — Burns 

Pete Schreder 
OSU Extension — Lakeview 

Megan Thompson 
Sage Fruit Company — The Dalles 

Northeast – 3 participants 

Sam Taylor 
Pacific Ag — Hermiston 

Robert Waldher 
Umatilla County — Athena 

Tom Demianew 
Oregon Department of Agriculture — Pendleton 

Southwest – 2 participants 

Mark Kincaid 
Lone Rock Resources — Roseburg 

Kyle Kenagy 
Kenagy Cattle Company — Oakland 





