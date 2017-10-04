White, Flowers, and Schreder Chosen for State Resource Leadership Program

The recently organized REAL (Resource Education & Ag Leadership) Oregon program announced today the selection of 30 natural resource professionals from throughout the state to its inaugural class.

The individuals were selected from a large pool of applicants and reflect a diversity of resource producers, agri-businesses, advocacy organizations, and government agencies.

Bill Buhrig, with Simplot Food Group and Board Chair for REAL Oregon, said the response to the program has been overwhelming. “We knew there was a need for a program like this, but to have more than 30 applicants in the first year exceeded our expectations and is a good indicator that a program like this is long overdue,” said Buhrig.

Oregon is modeling its program after a similar program in Idaho.

“Leadership Idaho Ag is currently preparing for its 38th class so we know this can work and be sustainable,” said Buhrig.

REAL Oregon is a collaboration of industry and other groups throughout the state that have recognized the importance of developing and grooming natural resource leaders now and in the future. In addition to networking opportunities and learning more about the state, the program will bring current and future leaders together from agriculture, fishing, and forestry sectors in a series of 5 statewide sessions starting in November.

The annual leadership development program will expose this cross-section of representatives to the diversity of Oregon’s geography, economy, and cultures through training in board governance, communication skills, conflict resolution, government interaction, public policy work, critical thinking, media relations, professional presentations, public speaking, relationship building and other areas.

Class 1 includes 10 individuals directly involved in production agriculture, 3 involved in timber production and forestry, 11 from agri-businesses or natural resource organizations and 6 from local, state and federal agencies.

“We have participants from all corners of the state and I couldn’t be more pleased with the quality of applicants,” said Greg Addington, the REAL Oregon Program Director. “We couldn’t have a better group of people to get this program started. Oregon’s natural resource industries will be the beneficiaries of this effort in the near future.”

According to Addington, Class 1 will conclude in March of 2018 and recruitment for Class 2 will be underway in the coming months. For updates and additional information, visit www.realoregon.net.

REAL (Resource Education & Ag Leadership) Oregon Class 1

Northwest /Willamette Valley – 20 participants

Dylan Branch

Riddell Farm — Monmouth

Kent Burkholder

Burkholder Farms — Albany

Doug Grott

Wilbur Ellis — Corvallis

Stuart Butsch

USDA/FSA — Salem

Rick Jones

Cascade Timber Consulting– Sweet Home

Lauren Lucht

Northwest Transplants — Molalla

Andrea Krahmer

Northwest Farm Credit Services — Salem

Erick Garman

Oregon Department of Agriculture — Portland

Nolan Sundberg

Northwest Farm Credit Services — Eugene

Macey Wessels

Barenbrug USA — Scio

Jeff Fox

Wilco Hazelnut, LLC — Aurora

Christina Higby

Oregon Department of Agriculture — Stayton

Matt Mattioda

Miller Timber Services — Albany

Lauren Smith

Oregon Water Resource Congress — Salem

Karl Dettwyler

Blue Line Farms — Silverton

Jenny Freeborn

Pacific Risk Management– Rickreall

Helle Ruddenklau

Ruddenklau Farms — Amity

Molly McCargar

Pearmine Farms — Gervais

Jacon Taylor

Oregon Farm Bureau — Eugene

Anne Marie Moss

Oregon Farm Bureau — Salem

Eastern/High Desert – 5 participants

Scott White

Klamath Water Users Association– Klamath Falls

Victoria Flowers

Flowers Farms — Midland/Klamath Falls

Susan Doverspike

Doverspike Ranch — Burns

Pete Schreder

OSU Extension — Lakeview

Megan Thompson

Sage Fruit Company — The Dalles

Northeast – 3 participants

Sam Taylor

Pacific Ag — Hermiston

Robert Waldher

Umatilla County — Athena

Tom Demianew

Oregon Department of Agriculture — Pendleton

Southwest – 2 participants

Mark Kincaid

Lone Rock Resources — Roseburg

Kyle Kenagy

Kenagy Cattle Company — Oakland