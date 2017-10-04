Oregon Tech to Face University of Portland in Exhibition Game

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A 17-game regular-season home schedule, along with an exhibition game at NCAA I University of Portland, will highlight the 2017-18 Oregon Tech men’s basketball schedule.

Oregon Tech, coming off a 24-10 season and a return trip to the NAIA National Tournament, begins the 2017-18 campaign at Danny Miles Court with games versus Simpson University and the University of Main (Fort Kent) on Saturday, October 28, and Tuesday, October 31 respectively.

The Hustlin’ Owls will then travel to Rocklin, Calif. for games against Menlo College and host William Jessup University Friday and Saturday, November 3rd and 4th.

The Hustlin’ Owls will return home for a game against New Hope Christian on November 8th. The Owls will travel over the hill for a match-up against rival Southern Oregon University in a non-conference game on November 14th in Ashland, Ore.

The Lithia – Oregon Tech Classic will be up-next as the Owls host Montana State University-Northern and William Jessup University on Friday and Saturday, November 17th and 18th.

OIT will then head to Portland for an exhibition date against University of Portland on Sunday November 19th at 5:00 pm at the Chiles Center. The Pilots are under the direction of longtime Portland Trailblazer Terry Porter who enters his second season at the helm of the Pilots.

The Owls will then host Cal-Maritime on Saturday November 25 at 7:30 pm before opening up Cascade Collegiate Conference action in Klamath Falls versus The College of Idaho and Eastern Oregon University December 2nd and 3rd.