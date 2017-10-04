Fall Prescribed Fire Season Starting

Over the next several weeks, communities in south central Oregon may see a different type of smoke column rising above the tree tops; a column that is the sign of the return of prescribed fire to the land.

Fire managers at the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) will be taking the opportunity to begin prescribed burning beginning the first week of October as weather conditions permit.

Area residents and visitors may notice smoke on public lands in various areas during the next few months as part of the continued commitment to protect communities and natural resources from wildfires.

Prescribed burns are a proactive tool used to achieve a number of purposes, including the reduction of hazardous fuels (overgrown vegetation). They can help decrease the threat of high intensity, high-severity wildfires; reduce the risk of insect and disease outbreak; recycle nutrients that increase soil productivity; and improve wildlife habitat.

Prescribed burning notices will be placed at Fremont-Winema National Forest Offices and Lakeview Interagency Office prior to ignition and posted online. Fremont-Winema National Forest, BLM Lakeview District and Sheldon-Hart Mountain (NWRC) employees are committed to a safe and successful prescribed burning season for both the public and employees.

The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership is an interagency fire management program that provides comprehensive wildland fire service to south central Oregon and northwest Nevada. The partnership strives to achieve a more efficient, effective and integrated interagency fire management program for all participating agencies on the lands administered and protected by each agency.

Participating agencies include: Fremont-Winema National Forest, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District, Sheldon-Hart Mountain National Wildlife Refuge Complex, Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complex, Crater Lake National Park and Klamath-Lake District Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF).

For more information, contact Fire Information Officer Sarah Saarloos with the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership at 541-219-0515 or ssaarloos@fs.fed.us. Daily prescribed/wildfire information, maps and social media links can be found at SCOFMP Blog: http://bit.ly/2sK5YHY

