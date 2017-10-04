Beavers head to LA to take on USC

GAME 6: OREGON STATE AT USC



Gameday Information



Date: October 7, 2017

Time: 1:07 p.m. PT

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Television: Pac-12 Network

Play-By-Play: Roxy Bernstein

Analyst: Chad Brown

Sideline: Lewis Johnson

Radio: Beaver Sports Network (TuneIn)

Play-By-Play: Mike Parker

Analyst: Jim Wilson

Sideline: Ron Callan

Pre-Game: Steve Preece

Satellite Radio: XM Channel N/A, Sirius Channel N/A

Series History: USC leads, 61-11-4

Last Meeting: 2014 (L, 10-35)

Live Stats: OSUBeavers.com



The Game —

Oregon State opens the month of October with a matchup Saturday at USC in Los Angeles. Kickoff from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is slated for 1:07 p.m. PT.

The game is slated to air on the Pac-12 Network, including Pac-12 Oregon. The Pac-12 Network can be found on Dish Network (406), Xfinity/Comcast (Network: 421 and 720 HD, Oregon: 420) and Charter Spectrum (332/452). Consult your provider for other listings.

Saturday marks the first matchup ever between OSU and USC on the Pac-12 Network.

Every game this season can be heard live via the TuneIn application, which is available online and on smartphones and tablets. To find the game, once the app has been downloaded, search “Beaver Sports Network.”

The game will also be available nationally on ESPN Radio, with Bill Rosinski (play-byplay), David Norrie (analyst) and Ian Fitzsimmons (reporter) on the call.

The game marks the 77th all-time matchup between the teams dating back to the first meeting in 1914, a 38-6 Oregon State victory. USC holds the advantage in the series, 61-11-4, including a 41-3-3 mark in Los Angeles.

Saturday’s game will be just the fourth meeting between the teams in Los Angeles in more than a decade. USC won the last game there, 35-10, in 2014.

The game is the third straight for the Beavers against a top-25 opponent after taking on No. 6 Washington in Corvallis last Saturday. Prior to that, the Beavers visited then-No. 21 Washington State.



On This Date —

Oregon State last played on October 7 in 2006, dropping a 13-6 decision to Washington State in Corvallis.

The Beavers have played on this date 13 times previously, going 5-7-1.



Against USC —

The Trojans lead the all-time series, 61-11-4, and have won two straight games – in 2013 in Corvallis and 2014 in Los Angeles.

The Beavers are searching for their first win in Los Angeles against USC since a 14-0 victory in 1960. The Trojans have a 23-game win streak at home versus the Beavers.

The teams went to overtime in LA in 2001, with USC winning by a field goal, 16-13. In 2009, OSU nearly overcame a 42-23 deficit in the fourth quarter, scoring the game’s final 13 points in a 42-36 loss.

USC has been unranked just once in the last 10 meetings between the teams. That was the 2013 matchup in Corvallis, won by the Trojans, 31-14.

Of those 10 games, USC was in the top 10 five times and ranked first in 2004 (a 28-20 USC win), and 2008 (a 27-21 OSU win).

Sean Mannion threw for 123 yards and Storm Barrs-Woods ran for 61 yards against USC in 2014, the last meeting between the teams. Among current players, Jordan Villamin caught one pass for 3 yards and Xavier Hawkins carried the ball twice.

Ryan Murphy had a 97-yard kickoff return for touchdown in that game, the seventh-longest in Oregon State history.

Saturday’s game marks the first for head coach Gary Andersen against USC. The Trojans have not been on the OSU schedule since Andersen took over the program in 2015.



OSU/USC Connections —

Oregon State safety Jeffrey Manning, Jr., and wide receivers Andre Bodden and Champ Flemings attended Cathedral High School in Los Angeles, as did USC linebacker Hunter Echols.

Oregon State senior Brandon Arnold and USC safety Marvell Tell III attended Crespi High School in the Los Angeles area.

OSU safety TraJon Cotton and USC tight end Josh Falo both attended Inderkum High School in Sacramento.

Oregon State offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven replaced USC head coach Clay Helton as the quaterbacks coach at Memphis in 2010.



Strength Of Schedule —

Oregon State’s strength of schedule is at No. 9, per Sagarin, entering the game with USC. That number will improve after taking on the 15th-ranked Trojans, the Beavers’ third consecutive ranked foe.

OSU’s SOS ranks third in the Pac-12 Conference, trailing only USC (fourth) and Arizona State (seventh).

All four of the Beavers’ FBS opponents this season so far have winning records entering this weekend, going a combined 16-3 (.842). That includes top-25 teams Washington State and Washington, who are a combined 10-0.

OSU’s final seven regular-season opponents – USC, Colorado, Stanford, California, Arizona, Arizona State and Oregon – are a combined 21-13 (.618).



Against The Top 25 —

Including this week’s game, the Beavers will be one of just seven teams nationally to take on three top-25 foes this season. That list includes Florida State, Clemson, Stanford, Vanderbilt, East Carolina and Boston College.

Oregon State last played three top-25 opponents consecutively to close out the 2010 season. That year, OSU defeated No. 20 USC before losing to No. 7 Stanford and No. 1 Oregon.



Sixty-Five Candles —

Oregon State University is celebrating Benny Beaver’s 65th birthday this year. Benny Beaver made his official debut Oct. 4, 1952 in an Oregon State College (as known then) against Michigan State at Portland’s Multnomah Stadium.

Ken Austin created the first Benny Beaver costume and would be the first to serve as the lovable mascot, who officially celebrated his birthday Sept. 29 at Reser Stadium.

Austin, along with his wife, Joan D., are amongst the university’s biggest donors and OSU’s new College of Business building is named in their honor – Austin Hall.



Reser —

Prior to the 1999 season, Parker Stadium was renamed Reser Stadium after the late Al and his wife Pat Reser; the duo made a seven-figure gift to OSU Athletics. Pat, who is celebrating her birthday this Saturday, served as chair of the university’s board of trustees and is an Honorary Trustee of the OSU Foundation.



Against ‘SC —

Derek Anderson threw for 485 yards against the the Trojans in a 2003 loss to USC. He was 34-of-60 overall, and his 485 yards at the time set the OSU school record. That was eventually broken by Sean Mannion’s 495 yards versus Washington State in 2013. Anderson also threw for 330 yards against USC in 2004.

Ken Simonton ran for 234 yards against the Trojans in 2000, now the third-most in a game at OSU (at the time, it was the second-most). Those 234 yards came in a 31-21 win, snapping a 26-game losing streak to the Trojans.



Red Zone —

Oregon State is one of 12 teams – three in the Pac-12 – nationally that has scored on every appearance in the red zone this season.

The Beavers have been in the red zone 10 times, scoring nine touchdowns and a field goal.

OSU entered the red zone 15 times through the first five games of 2016, scoring on 14 of those drives.



Into The End Zone —

Running back Thomas Tyner scored on a 12-yard carry in the fourth quarter against Washington. It marked his first score as a Beaver and his first in a collegiate game since getting into the end zone twice against Florida State for UO on Jan. 1, 2015.

Tyner averaged 6 yards per carry against the Huskies, totaling 54 yards overall. He also caught his first pass of the season – and 26th of his collegiate career – a 6-yard reception from Darell Garretson.



Honoring Giant Killers —

The 1967 “Giant Killers” will be honored during Oregon State’s Oct. 14 game against Colorado at Reser Stadium.

The “Giant Killers” went 7-2-1, defeating No. 1 USC, No. 2 Purdue and tying second-ranked UCLA.



Punt Return Coverage —

Oregon State has allowed opponents a total of four returns through the first five games of the season, totaling 15 yards overall. Through the first five games of 2016, the Beavers had allowed seven returns for a total of 26 yards.

The Beavers rank third in the Pac-12 and 24th nationally averaging 2.75 yards per punt return allowed.



Deep In The Backfield —