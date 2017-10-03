Oak Woodland Outing – Klamath County Museum

The Klamath County Museum will host an Oak woodland outing on Skillet Handle Road at the Running Y, Saturday, October 7th, at 10am.

This free outing will include a brief presentation on oak woodlands, as well as an opportunity to gather acorns and a demonstration on how to plant them.

Participants can join a car caravan at the Running Y Lodge at 9:45am, or meet at the parking lot besides Skillet Handle trail head. The walk will cover about one mile over level ground, and will last about an hour.

Dogs on leashes are welcome. For more information contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.