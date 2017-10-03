Howard Morris honored before Linfield football game

McMINNVILLE, Ore. — A moment of silence honored the late Howard Morris, longtime Oregon Tech athletic director and coach, before a Saturday’s football game at Linfield College.

Morris, who died at age 81 in July in Klamath Falls, was a Linfield College graduate and All-American football player for Linfield. He also graduated from Crater High School, Central Point.

The moment of silence took place during Linfield Homecoming prior to start of the Whitworth at Linfield football game on Maxwell Field, where Morris played in the 1954, 1955, 1956 and 1957 seasons.

He is one of three football players to have their football jersey numbers retired. The others similarly honored are Ad Rutschman, a Linfield grad and former athlete, coach and athletic director, and Vic Fox.

Ginger, Howard’s widow, and their children, Carol Mauch, Klamath Falls; Larry Morris, Sherwood; Mike Morris, Bellingham, Wash; Mindi Waggoner, Bend; and Dan Morris, Spokane, joined Rutschman on the side of the field facing fans sitting in Linfield’s Memorial Stadium for the moment of silence.

They posed with a framed replica of Howard Morris’ Linfield jersey #43 which is, with this exception, displayed inside the Linfield Health, Human Performance and Athletics building.