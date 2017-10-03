Glendale Couple Killed in Klamath County Plane Crash

On October 1, 2017 at 10:43 AM, an Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Trooper was working with a volunteer between Burton Butte and Old Baldy Mtn. in a remote section of western Klamath County near the Pacific Crest Trail when they heard a low flying airplane. The plane sounded as if it was having engine trouble. The cloud cover was at treetop level and the airplane was not visible.

The plane was heard making impact to the ground less than a mile away. First responders immediately started getting resources en route to assist and locate the plane. An initial check of the area by Troopers and subsequent searches by Search and Rescue were unable to locate the plane. Weather conditions improved, but it wasn’t until the morning of October 2nd before a helicopter was able to spot the wreckage and rescuers made their way through the thick timber to the location.

The Investigation revealed the plane was occupied by Juan Canopii, age 54, and his wife Chantal Canopii, age 60, both of Glendale, Oregon. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene. The plane was headed from the Klamath Falls airport to Medford. The FAA and NTSB are responding to the scene to assist and take over the investigation.

The Oregon State Police was assisted at the scene by Klamath, Jackson, Lake, Douglas, Del Norte and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office SAR teams, Oregon Department of Forestry, Bureau of Land Management, Brim Aviation and members of the Oregon Air National Guard 173rd Fighter Wing.