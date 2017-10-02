New Distracted Driving Law Now In Effect

Oregon’s new distracted driving law is now in effect.

It is against the law to hold your phone, iPad or other gadget while driving.

Talking can only be done with a hands free device.

Apps like navigation or music must be activated with one touch only.

No talking while holding the phone, texting, or using apps while at a stop sign – you must be completely parked somewhere.

Calling 911 is OK if there is no one else in your car who can do it.

The fines have also gone up significantly from Oregon’s last distracted driving law:

First offense: $260.

Second offense, or a first offense that contributes to a crash: $435.

Third violation within 10 years could be a misdemeanor with six months of jail time and a fine of up to $2,500.