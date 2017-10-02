Goodwill Hosting Career Fair in KF with Many Local Employers

Southern Oregon Goodwill is hosting a Career Fair in Klamath Falls next week. It’s from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Goodwill Job Connection, 3401 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls.

The career fair is open to all job candidates. Applicants of all ages and experience levels are welcome. Hiring managers representing local employers in hospitality, retail, media and service sectors are expected to attend to meet with candidates. People seeking full-time or part-time work in should bring resumes, dress professionally and be prepared to interview.

Participating employers include Cerulean Hotels, Elwood Staffing, Herald and News, iQor, Power Pack/Party Time Rentals, Shasta Place Retirement, Southern Oregon Goodwill, and Wendy’s.

For more information about Southern Oregon Goodwill career fairs, see www.sogoodwill.org/career-fairs