  • Home > 
  • Announcements > 
  • Pruning Workshop and Tree Walk – Klamath Community Arboretum

Pruning Workshop and Tree Walk – Klamath Community Arboretum

OIT Arboretum
2017/09/29

 

Klamath Community Arboretum at OIT is hosting a pruning workshop and tree walk Sunday, October 8th from 1pm-3pm. 

This free event will feature a pruning workshop, guided tree tour, exploration stations, and kids activities. 

The Klamath Community Arboretum is a botanical garden located at the Oregon Institute of Technology. Its purpose is to showcase a wide selection of plants that can grow here in landscape, display native plants, and highlight unusual types. 

For more information contact Roseanne at 541-591-1550. 





Multimedia