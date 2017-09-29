Pruning Workshop and Tree Walk – Klamath Community Arboretum

Klamath Community Arboretum at OIT is hosting a pruning workshop and tree walk Sunday, October 8th from 1pm-3pm.

This free event will feature a pruning workshop, guided tree tour, exploration stations, and kids activities.

The Klamath Community Arboretum is a botanical garden located at the Oregon Institute of Technology. Its purpose is to showcase a wide selection of plants that can grow here in landscape, display native plants, and highlight unusual types.

For more information contact Roseanne at 541-591-1550.