OSU Baseball Hosts Puerto Rico Fundraiser

CORVALLIS, Oregon - The Oregon State baseball team is slated to scrimmage prior to Saturday’s football game versus Washington.

The team, however, will be collecting monetary donations at the scrimmage to benefit those affected in Puerto Rico by Hurricane Maria. All funds collected will be donated to the American Red Cross.

The Beavers are coming off a record-setting 56-6 season, setting a new program mark for wins. OSU also went 27-3 in Pac-12 action, breaking the 2014 team’s previous record (24) for victories in conference play.