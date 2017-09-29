ODF: Fire Season Still in Effect in Klamath and Lake Counties

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Fire officials in Klamath and Lake Counties would like to remind the public that fire season is still in effect on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Klamath-Lake District. This affects all private, county, state forestlands, and those Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands under contract and agreement west and east of Highway 97 in Klamath County respectively.

“The light moisture and cooler temperatures we received last week didn’t last long as we have warm and dry conditions up us again to keep us in declared fire season. As hunting season and other fall outdoor activities arrive, please be fire safe and careful at all times” stated Randall Baley.

With Fire Season still in effect, regulations restricting debris burning and forest operations are still in place. Wildland and structural fire protection agencies in Klamath County have agreed to prohibit all outdoor debris burning as do the agencies in Lake County unless a permit is first obtained. Forest operations that require a Permit to Operate Power Driven Machinery are required to have Fire tools, on-site water supply, and watchman service on privately owned forest land.

The Lakeview Interagency Fire Center: http://scofmp.org/index.shtml is available to assist in keeping people informed of current and changing conditions for our area.

# # #