Lady Owls Move Up, Men Move Down in NAIA Cross Country Coaches’ Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Oregon Tech women’s cross country team moved-up to No.11 and the men dropped to No. 23 in this week’s NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the NAIA National Office announced.

The women are coming off a 3rd place showing at the CCC Preview and moved-up from No. 12 to No. 11. The Lady Owls were led by Junior Danielle De Castro who finished 3rd in a time of 18:57. Other Owls to finish in the Top 25 were Cindy Reed in 7th (19:24), Annika Anderson 17th (19:56), Mallory Ward 18th (20:01), and Kimberly Heesacker 24th (20:23)

Mark French finished 3rd last week at the CCC Preview as he finished in a time of 25:33 almost 20 seconds fast than any other CCC runner to lead the Owls who overall had a disappointing showing finishing 5th out of 8 teams.

British Columbia earns the top spot in the NAIA Women’s Poll as the defending nation champions earned 13 first place votes. College of Idaho leads the CCC in this week’s Poll as Yotes come in at No.4. Southern Oregon is at No. 5, Tech at No.11, Corban joins the Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 21 with Northwest Christian dropping out of the poll.

In the men’s poll, defending champion Southern Oregon remained at the No. 1 spot as the Raiders garnered 17 first place votes. After SOU, the CCC was represented by College of Idaho at No.5, Eastern Oregon at No. 8, Northwest Christian at No. 18 and Tech at No.23.

Up next the Owls will head to Salem, Oregon for the Willamette Charles Bowles Invite this Saturday.