KCC and Lake Health District Reaffirm Commitment to Health Care Training

KLAMATH FALLS – Klamath Community College and Lake Health District have cemented another three-year partnership to support nursing education in rural Oregon.

The partners’ first agreement was signed in Oct. 2013 and established a path forward for the two entities to educate future nurses and to better serve rural communities in Klamath and Lake counties. The partnership set the foundation for the KCC nursing program, which began offering classes in 2015.

KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez and Charlie Tveit, CEO of Lake Health District (LHD), reaffirmed that contract on Sept. 27.

“KCC’s partnership with Lake Health District further exemplifies the college’s promise to support student success through foundational skills development and workforce training,” Gutierrez said. “The continued support of Lake Health District is invaluable for KCC’s nursing program. We look forward to providing Klamath and Lake counties with capable health care workers for many more years.”

In the contract, LHD agrees to provide $225,000 to the KCC nursing program over a three-year period and commits to providing up to $45,000 per year toward the salary costs of KCC maintaining a full-time, year-round nursing program administrator, for a total of up to $360,000 for the three-year contract. LDH also agrees to provide classroom space, including up to two beds at the LHD Hospital or at the Daly Center in Lakeview, and assistance in coordinating housing for students.

“The nursing program is an unquestionably important community need, and we continue to be very interested in having KCC grow its presence in Lake County,” Tveit said. “Creating opportunities in health care and providing jobs is vital to our community. We are pleased that KCC is committed to providing this service.”

The nursing program meets the minimum degree requirements for the Associate of Applied Science degree, and includes lectures, clinicals, and simulation experiences. Once a degree is awarded, a student is eligible to apply to take the national NCLEX-RN examination leading to licensure as a registered nurse.

Graduates of the KCC registered nursing program are also eligible to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing. A partnership between KCC and Linfield College, in McMinnville, Ore., allows nursing

students to stay in Klamath and Lake communities by completing upper division bachelor’s degree courses at KCC.

