Career Fair – Southern Oregon Goodwill

Southern Oregon Goodwill Industries is hosting a career Fair at the Goodwill Job Connection, Tuesday, October 10th, from 9am-4pm.

The career fair is open to all job candidates. Applicants of all ages and experience levels are welcome. Hiring managers representing local employers in hospitality, retail, media, and service.

People seeking full-time and part-time work should bring resumes, dress professionally and be prepared to interview.

For more information please visit www.sogoodwill.com/career-fairs.