SkyWest expresses interest in servicing Klamath County airport

By: Jenna Kochenauer
Daily commercial flights could soon be flying out of Klamath Falls again, though not as soon as some had hoped.
According to a press release from the Crater Lake – Klamath Regional Airport, a group of representatives from Klamath Falls, Klamath County, and the airport traveled to Utah to meet with SkyWest officials on September 12, 2017.
The airline later communicated to airport officials that their initial assessment of the Klamath County market is promising, and they’re continuing to evaluate whether beginning service to the Klamath Basin is a sustainable option.
“We are extremely pleased to hear that SkyWest will continue to evaluate providing service to our community,” said John Barsalou, Director of the Crater Lake – Klamath Regional Airport. “We believe that we have a strong consumer base that would be supportive of service provided by a carrier such as SkyWest.”
Initial plans would likely have SkyWest providing daily service out of the airport in Klamath Falls to San Francisco, using a 50-seat Canadair Regional Jet 200. Flights to Portland and other markets could be added later if demand supported expansion.
If SkyWest does decide to move forward with providing service out of Klamath Falls, it would likely not happen until Fall of 2018.
Alaska-based PenAir stopped offering commercial service to the Crater Lake – Klamath Regional Airport in August.