Power Rankings: Indians still sizzling down the stretch

ESPN – With a week left after 25 played, the Indians are still on top almost any way you want to count it — like expected wins (105 according to our own expected win-loss record) and in our rankings, but they have six games left to make up their one-game deficit with the Dodgers and claim MLB’s best record. But even with that epic in-season run to catch up to L.A., the Indians aren’t the only team making a big move down the stretch. With a week left, the Cubs have made their move to put away the National League Central and gain our voters’ support to move back into the top five.

The Cubs’ move in the rankings wasn’t the only major reshuffle within the top 10, as the Yankees fell two spots as they close in on a wild-card appearance. Nor was the Cubs’ jump this week’s largest. As Giancarlo Stanton pounds his way toward 60 homers this season, his late surge also helped power the Marlins to a four-slot rise. And the single biggest tumbles were by the Pirates and Tigers. Detroit’s fall is perhaps the most remarkable as the rebuilding Motor City Kitties fell all the way to the bottom of our rankings, and may well be doomed to finish the season there.

This week’s voters are Bradford Doolittle, Eric Karabell, Tim Kurkjian, David Schoenfield and Mark Simon.