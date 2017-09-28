Porebski Names A Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

IRVING, Texas – Oregon State senior punter Nick Porebski has been named as a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, it was announced on Wednesday.

The honor, which was announced by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame, is given annually to an individual recognized “as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation.” A total of 181 players were named as semifinalists on Wednesday among all levels of college football.

Each school was able to nominate one student-athlete. Each nominee was required to be a senior or grad student in their final year of eligibility, have at least a 3.2 grade point average, have outstanding football ability and demonstrate strong leadership and citizenship.

A sociology major, Porebski was a 2016 Pac-12 Conference All-Academic Second Team selection. He is averaging 40.7 yards per punt in his career, which would place him fifth in the OSU record books if the season ended today.

Porebski, who hails from Melbourne, Australia, has also tallied 50 punts inside the 20 – nearly one-third of his total punts at OSU – along with 17 of 50 or more yards. He has two 66-yard punts, ranking him in a tie for 10th-longest all-time.

Twelve to 14 finalists for the honor will be announced Nov. 1, and each will receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship as a member of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class. One member of the class will be declared the winner on Dec. 5 in New York City, and have his post-graduate scholarship increased to $25,000.