Plea Deal Reached in 2015 Child Abuse Case

A Klamath Falls man accused of abusing his girlfriend’s young daughter has pleaded guilty to assault and criminal mistreatment. Jonathan George arrested in 105 two years ago after the toddler sustained a head injury and severe burns. As part of a plea deal he will likely be sentenced to 60 days in jail. He was originally facing 5 years but prosecutors agreed to a reduced the sentence in exchange for the plea.

Police say the child’s mother, Jessica Jones, was also criminally responsible, for allowing the abuse to happen. She pleaded over the summer to two counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment and was sentenced to three years of probation on the condition she testify against George.