Oregon Tech Lady Owls Among the Best in the NAIA

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.- Over the past 8 seasons the Lady Owls of Oregon Tech have posted a .658 winning percentage with an overall record of 171-89. That record, achieved under Head Coach Scott Meredith, ranks 5th among all active NAIA DII basketball coaches in winning percentage and 22nd in total games won. Coach Meredith attributes this stellar record to the quality of student-athletes that enroll at Oregon Tech and the great environment for success at the University.

“To be included with the quality and experience of the other coaches listed is an honor and quite a thrill. You can certainly thank our current and former players for their dedication and hard work as well as our administration for creating an atmosphere that we can thrive in. We will certainly do our best to keep it going.” stated Coach Meredith.

Along with these achievements, the Lady Owls have qualified for the NAIA DII National Basketball Tournament the past 4 years (2014, 2015, 2016 & 2017) and had the highest Grade Point Average in the nation for all NAIA DII basketball teams in 2016. (3.78) This past season the Lady Owls had the 4th highest GPA in the country at 3.68.

“To have this kind of success on and off the court is exciting and I couldn’t be prouder of the young women I work with. Oregon Tech is a wonderful place to have a college experience.” said Coach Meredith.

The Lady Owls will kick-off the 2017 season on the road at William Jessup University on Friday, November 3 in Rocklin, California. They will host UC Merced in their home opener on Saturday, November 11 at 6:00 pm at Danny Miles Court.