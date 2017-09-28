KCFD1 Gets $20K Grant for HazMat Course

Klamath County Fire District No. 1 was the recipient of a HMEP grant awarded through the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office. The grant in the amount of nearly $20,000.00 is being used to provide assistance to public sector employees for planning and training activities.

The 4-day course titled “HazMat IQ: Above the Line/Below the Line” is being held at Klamath Community College in their new Work Skills Building in coordination with Mac Brock, Director of Klamath Basin Public Safety Training Center. The class is expected to seat up to 120 people throughout the week. Attendees from Klamath County Fire District No. 1, Klamath-Lake HazMat Response Team 4, Kingsley Field Fire, Roseburg Fire HazMat Response Team 1, Chiloquin Fire & Rescue, Klamath County Fire District No. 4, Keno Fire, Central Cascades Fire and EMS, and AirLink will be in attendance.

The class will provide operational training for responding to hazardous materials calls for emergency response agencies, First Responder level through full HazMat Team Response.