Health Advisory Over for Drews Resevoir

The Oregon Health Authority has lifted a health advisory issued June 30 for Drews Reservoir because of an algae bloom in the area.

Water monitoring has confirmed non-detectable levels of toxin that can be produced by blue-green algae. However, OHA officials advise recreational visitors and hunters this time of year to always be alert to signs of algae blooms in all Oregon waters, because blooms can develop and disappear even in cooler weather. Only a fraction of the many lakes and waterways in Oregon are monitored for blue-green algae by state, federal and local agencies, therefore, you are your own best advocate when it comes to keeping you and your family safe.

People and especially small children and pets should avoid areas where the water is foamy, scummy, thick like paint, pea-green, blue-green or brownish-red in color, if a thick mat of blue-green algae is visible in the water, or bright green cells are suspended in the water column. If you observe these signs in the water you are encouraged to avoid activities that cause you or your pet to swallow water or inhale droplets. Activities such as swimming or high-speed water activities have the highest potential for exposure.

For health information, to report human or pet illnesses due to blooms, or to ask questions about a news release, contact the OHA at 971-673-0400. For information about advisories issued or lifted for the season, contact the OHA Public Health Division’s toll-free information line at 877-290-6767