Corvallis, OREGON – Oregon State will host sixth-ranked Washington on Saturday after a bye-week. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. at Reser Stadium. The Huskies are 4-and-0 and the defending Pac-12 champs. The Beavers are 1-and-3 and lost starting quarterback Jake Luton to a spinal fracture against Washington State. Senior Darell Garretson will replace him.