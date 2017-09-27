OHA Rescinds Algae Health Advisory Lift: Link and Klamath Rivers Near Keno Dam Still Hazardous

An error in the analysis of data from tests on water samples is prompting the Oregon Health Authority to reissue a health advisory it lifted Monday for the Link and Klamath rivers downstream to Keno Dam.

The advisory was first issued Sept. 20 after water monitoring confirmed that the level of toxin produced by blue-green algae observed in the area was above guideline values for human exposure, and potentially posed a health hazard. The advisory was lifted Monday after OHA received additional data collected from further downstream that showed toxins below those guideline values.

Further review of the newer data that was used to lift the advisory found that the samples had been collected too far downstream to be representative of the area under the Sept. 20 advisory. This means that the Sept. 20 advisory should remain in effect.

Additional water samples from the area have been collected and the Environmental Protection Agency is analyzing them, but results are not yet available.

“We determined that we should keep the advisory in place since there are no new data within the advisory area indicating that toxin levels have decreased,” said Rebecca Hillwig, natural resource specialist with the Harmful Algae Bloom Surveillance Program at the OHA Public Health Division. “Our hope is that the new test results from within the advisory area will show toxins are now below guideline values, and we can lift the advisory. But we won’t know for sure until we see those test results.”

Even when health advisories for algae blooms are not in place, OHA officials advise recreational visitors to always be alert to signs of algae blooms in all Oregon waters, because blooms can develop and disappear throughout the season. Only a fraction of the many lakes and waterways in Oregon are monitored for blue-green algae by state, federal and local agencies, therefore, you are your own best advocate when it comes to keeping you and your family safe.

People and especially small children and pets should avoid areas where the water is foamy, scummy, thick like paint, pea-green, blue-green or brownish-red, if a thick mat of blue-green algae is visible in the water, or bright green cells are suspended in the water column. If you observe these signs in the water you are encouraged to avoid activities that cause you to swallow water or inhale droplets, such as swimming or high-speed water activities.

For health information, to report human or pet illnesses due to blooms, or to ask questions about a news release, contact the OHA at 971-673-0400. For information about advisories issued or lifted for the season, contact the OHA Public Health Division’s toll-free information line at 877-290-6767, or visit theÂ Harmful Algae BloomsÂ website atÂ http://healthoregon.org/habÂ and select “Algae Bloom Advisories.”