Lady Owls Capture NCU Invite, Men 3rd

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – The Oregon Tech women’s golf team continued its winning ways as they captured their second straight tournament championship by winning the NCU Invitational at the Springfield Golf Club Tuesday afternoon.

Tech Individuals took 3rd, 4th and 5th with Janelle Ferlan once again leading the way for the Owls after her final round 80 to go along with her first round 79 (159) Stephanie Koza was right behind Ferlan as she also fired a final round 80 with a two round total 162. Kylie Collom finished with a two-day total 167 to finish in 6th. Natalie Mullins of College of Idaho was the women’s champion with a two round total of 151.

The Tech Women finished in first with a 653 total just four strokes ahead of Corban University (657), College of Idaho was third with a 711 followed by Walla Walla with an 892.

On the men’s side, Corban University dominated the field with a final round 296 and a three-day total of 877 to down Oregon Tech who finished with a total of 915. Host Northwest Christian finished behind the Owls with a total of 929, followed by Warner Pacific (931), Walla Walla (954) and Multnomah (999). College of Idaho did not finish the tournament.

The men’s individual champion was Isaac Calderon off Corban University and Josh Goins of Northwest Christian who both finished with a three-round total of 215.

Houston Knox was Oregon Tech’s best finisher in 11th followed by Tyler Franke in 12th and Jared McBride in 13th.