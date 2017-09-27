High Cascade Fire Overall 32% Contained, East Side Repairs 63% Done

Special Announcements: Limited phone calls and lack of fire activity eliminated the need for an additional fire information line at Crater Lake National Park. As of 0600 today, CLNP fire information can be obtained by calling the main line at 541.238.7164. Fire information boards will be updated every few days as needed. The incident meteorologist expects weather to reach the high 70’s on Thursday, but temperatures will decrease dramatically as a wet cold front moves in this weekend. There is some potential for aggressive creeping on Thursday, but that will be put to rest as cooler temperatures impede the fire’s ability to grow.



Current Fire Information: Despite the rigors of the job, crews remained committed to the operational task at hand, completing 63% of the total repairs identified on the fires. Emphasis again was on chipping, grading and hand and dozer repair. Milestones reached today included the successful repair of the trailhead on North Pelican, the unwrapping of the Honeymoon Cabin on the Blanket Creek Fire and the near 100% completion of suppression repair on the Spruce Lake Fire. As road crews finish work on North Pelican they will move north to assist crews on the Blanket Creek Fire and begin grading FS Rd. 3228



Air Operations: Air operations had one of their busiest days yesterday logging a total of 6 flight hours and hauling 3200 pounds of cargo and 16 passengers to various drop points on the fires.



Closures: Fire closures remain on public lands within some hunting units. The Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) is closed at several points on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, Sky Lakes Wilderness and Crater Lake National Park due to safety concerns. Check trail, road, and area closures on InciWeb, park and forest websites. West Rim Drive in Crater Lake National Park remains closed for scheduled maintenance and repaving through Friday at 4 p.m.



Weather: Friday afternoon a cold front will move through the fire and result in much cooler temperatures, high relative humidity and gusty west winds on the ridge tops. The cooler unsettled weather will last well into next week and will result in widespread wetting rain. Traffic: Expect possible delays on Highway 230 between Union Creek and the junction with Highway 138 due to road construction. In Crater Lake National Park, heavy construction traffic may bring delays near North Junction.