Saturday, September 30th at the Butte Community Center in Dorris, it’s the Rein in the Hay event with Klamath Animal Shelter’s Large Animal Division. This is a fundraiser to help the horses being cared for at the Large Animal Shelter on Miller Island Road. Join in the fun with dinner catered by Jim Shanks of Butte Valley 4H. Raffle drawings, auction and you could win up to $1,000.00 in cash and prizes.

Website

Address: Butte Valley Community Center, 52900 Highway 97 – Dorris, CA – Music with Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine

5:00pm Cocktails – 6:30pm Tri-tip, Chicken or Veggie Lasagna dinner

7:30pm Mystery Squares and Raffle Drawing – Win up to $1,000.00 in cash and prizes.

Tickets $45.00 available at Klamath Animal Shelter, Double-C, Gypsy Chix Boutique and online at Klamath Large Animals website.