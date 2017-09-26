Lady Owls Lead at NCU Invitational after 1st Round

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Oregon Tech leads the NCU Invitational at the halfway point, holding a 9-stroke lead over Corban University and a 26-stroke advantage over College of Idaho. The two-round event will conclude on Tuesday at the Springfield Golf Club.

Janelle Ferlan (Pictured) led the Owl and sits in 3rd place with a 7 over 79. College of Idaho’s Natalie Mullins shot a 77 to lead the event by one stroke over Corban’s Casey Jansen.

Tech’s Kylie Collom is in 4th place after her first round 81. Tech’s Stephanie Koza and Courtney Tabion are tied for 6th place after a pair of first round 82′s.

Tech’s Shelby Latourrette shot a first round 87 and is 11th with Holly Froelich in 13th after her first round 89 Monday.

On the men’s side

The Corban University men’s golf team has a large lead over themselves after the first two rounds at the NCU Invitational. The Corban “A” Team shot a two-round total of 581 (+5), 20 strokes ahead of the Corban “B” Team at 601.

Oregon Tech was third at 603, followed closely by host Northwest Christian University at 605.

College of Idaho’s Chris Carew leads the individual race after carding a 71-69–140 to go four-under par. Corban’s Devery Stewart is second (-3) and two-time defending CCC tournament medalist Josh Goins from NCU is third (-2).

The NCU Invitational concludes with Tuesday’s third round.