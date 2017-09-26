KCC Hosting Agriculture Career and Job Skills Fair

KLAMATH FALLS – Community members interested in learning about how to gain employment in the local agriculture industry are invited to attend KCC’s first-ever Ag Career & Job Skills Fair.

The fair is 1 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 29. Booths and vendors can be found in and around Building 6 on the KCC campus in Klamath Falls. The event is free and open to the public.

“We are expecting about 25 ag businesses and agencies,” said Keith Duren, KCC ag program lead. “Our goal is for people to get an idea of the breadth of opportunity within the ag industry and hopefully find an aspect of it that matches their interest.”

The fair will bring together several local ag businesses, agencies, and educational institutions to share information about the industry and opportunities for work. Attendees will have a chance to visit with farmers and ranchers, and other ag professionals, see ag equipment up close, and learn about educational opportunities available in the Basin. Attendees can also tour KCC’s ag education facilities.

“Agriculture work is not just tiling soil and planting seeds. As an industry, it is one of the nation’s largest employers,” said Charles “Chip” Massie, KCC director of workforce development. “Ag requires people with a business background, marketing expertise, food processing operations management, bookkeeping, hydrology, data analysis, and much more.”

Industry professionals who will be on-site for the fair include Klamath Basin Equipment, Macy’s Flying Service, Gold Dust Potatoes and Walker Farms, Oregon Dairyman’s Association, Oregon State University Extension, Winema Elevators, Wong’s Potatoes, and more.

For more information, contact KCC Community Education at 541-880-2253. The 2017 Ag Career and Job Skills Fair 2017 is a partnership between KCC, Oregon State University, East Cascades Workforce Development Board, and WorkSource Klamath.

