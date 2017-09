The Great Grown-Up Spelling Bee & Silent Auction will be held at the Shilo Inn Ballroom, Thursday, October 12th, at 7pm.

Tickets are $20.00 in advance and can be purchased at the downtown library. Any leftover tickets will be $25.00 at the door.

This event will benefit capital improvements at the libraries, in particular the Klamath County Library Foundation’s Educational Garden Deck project.

For more information visit klamathlibrary.org.