Great Grown-Up Spelling Bee To Benefit Library

The Great Grown-Up Spelling Bee & Silent Auction will be at the Shilo Inn Ballroom (2500 Almond Street in Klamath Falls) on Thursday, October 12thwith the silent auction at 6 pm, and the spelling bee starting at 7 pm.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, September 1st. Tickets are $20 in advance, which you can purchase at the downtown library‘s circulation desk or by contacting members of the Library Foundation: Becky at 541-891-0203 or Janet at 816-255-0829. Any leftover tickets will be $25 at the door. The event will benefit capital improvements at the libraries, in particular the Klamath County Library Foundation‘s Educational Garden Deck project at the downtown Klamath County Library