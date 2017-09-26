Air Quality in Good Range; No Outdoor Burning Allowed

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Air Quality outlook for Tuesday, September 26, 2017 to 8:00 am Wednesday, September 27, 2017. “No outdoor burning is allowed”

September 26, 2017 is expected to be in the good range due to the good mixing heights during the daytime hours. Low mixing heights are forecasted during the evening and early morning hours, which will create an inversion and may put the Klamath Basin and Chiloquin in the moderate range.

Good air quality considered satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.

Moderate to high moderate air quality will affect people who may be unusually sensitive to particle pollution. These individuals should consider reducing prolonged or heavy physical exertion both indoors and outdoors. Symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath are common signs that one needs to take it easier. For everyone else, it’s fine to continue regular daily activities.

http://www.oregon.gov/deq/aq/Pages/Wildfires-Visibility.aspx

Sensitive groups should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Consider moving activities indoors and/or reschedule events. Klamath County Public Health recommends that everyone reduce all prolonged or heavy exertion taking place both indoors and outdoors. For individuals who are unable to stay indoors, it is advised to take regular breaks from all activities.

Weather conditions and smoke levels can vary dramatically during wildfires, not only from one day to the next but also on an hourly basis. Smoke may impact one portion of a community but not necessarily another in close vicinity.

If citizens have additional questions or concerns, they can contact Klamath County Public Health for the latest threats to health conditions from smoke.