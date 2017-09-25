Owls Shoot Past Lions 4-0

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.- Oregon Tech (3-4, 2-2 CCC) scored two goals in each half on the way to a 4-0 Cascade Conference win over Multnomah University (2-6, 0-4 CCC) Saturday afternoon at the OIT Soccer Field.

Brennan Gazdik gave the Hustlin’ Owls an early 1-0 lead as he finished off a set piece for the Owls. Joey Driessen sent a free-kick across the box from 35 yards out, Kelly Kyllo then headed the ball back across the box and Gazdik volleyed the ball past the keeper to give the Hooter the lead in the fifth minute of action.

Trinidad Flores made it 2-0 Tech when he took a Lucas Hale cross from the end line and finished inside the 18 in the 35th minute.

Kyllo kept the scoring going in the second half as he took a Gazdik through ball and finished into the back of the net from 15 yard out.

Leonardo Alonzo capped off the Tech scoring as he put back his own shot after a nice save by the Lions Keeper, Alonzo gathered the rebound, then dribbled past the keeper for the wide-open score giving Tech the 4-0 win.

The Hooter had a huge 23-3 edge in shots and an 11-1 advantage in shots on goal for the game.

Up next the Owls will travel to Salem, Ore. for a game against No. 5 Corban University (9-0-1, 5-0-0)