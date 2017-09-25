OSP Offers Reward After Deer Carcass Dumped

During the early morning hours of September 14, 2017, a buck deer was killed near the intersection of Hill Road and Crystal Springs Road within Klamath County. Homeowners in the area reported hearing gunshots in the middle of the night. The deer had its head removed and the carcass was left to spoil.

The buck deer was believed to have been a trophy class animal and killed for its antlers. Residents reported finding the carcass the following morning.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Klamath Falls OSP Fish and Wildlife Sergeant Dennis Yaws at 541-883-5713 Ext. 321 or 541-891-0683.

